NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.22

Shares of NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and traded as high as $40.50. NAHL Group shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 3,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.61. The company has a market cap of $18.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

