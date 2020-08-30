Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Murphy USA worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 660.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Murphy USA by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 207,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

