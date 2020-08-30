Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

