Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 32,269,826 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

