Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.73. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 132,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.