Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Securitas from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

