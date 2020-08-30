Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

MNR opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

