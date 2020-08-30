Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $123,127.48 and approximately $45.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,031,008 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

