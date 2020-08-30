MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.83

MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and traded as high as $57.95. MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31.

MONARCH CEM CO/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for MONARCH CEM CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONARCH CEM CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.