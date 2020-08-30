Mobius (MOBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Mobius token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, OTCBTC and Gate.io. Mobius has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $546.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kucoin, Gate.io, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

