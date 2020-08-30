MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $116,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 266,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,560. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

