Mizuho Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Workday by 11.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Workday by 19.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Workday by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

