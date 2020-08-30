Mizuho Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $215.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $251,700.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

