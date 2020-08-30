Mixin (XIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $175.79 or 0.01510936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $91.06 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,011 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

