Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.42. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 153,244 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 41.27 and a current ratio of 41.63.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

