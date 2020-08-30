Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

MSEX stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at $325,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $372,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.