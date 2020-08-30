MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.36. MFS Special Value Trust shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 14,128 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 39,329.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

