Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|$2.70 million
|N/A
|-66.77
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors
|$1.76 billion
|$147.68 million
|45.69
Dividends
Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.6% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors
|-12.02%
|1.99%
|1.35%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors
|723
|2769
|2541
|92
|2.33
Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Metalla Royalty & Streaming peers beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.