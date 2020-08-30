Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.66.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

