Medtronic PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

