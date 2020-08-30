MediShares (MDS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.22 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. MediShares has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

