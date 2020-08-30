MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.14. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 93,722 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in MDC Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 201,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

