Master Contract Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,844.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $545,089.06 and $8,844.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

