Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Masco worth $136,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 234.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masco by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Masco by 161.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after buying an additional 670,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. 1,599,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

