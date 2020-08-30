Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

