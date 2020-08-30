Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price rose 6.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 17,795,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,856,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.
The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.
About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
