Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price rose 6.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 17,795,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,856,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

