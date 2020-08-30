Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 1,962,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

