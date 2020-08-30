Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $113.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 1,962,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,593. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

