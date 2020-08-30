Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.