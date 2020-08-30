Marathon Gold’s (OQMGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:OQMGF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marban project, Garrison project, Simkar property, and various exploration properties in Ontario and Québec. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.