Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Financial Review

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mail Ru Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mail Ru Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail Ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mail Ru Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.00%. Given Mail Ru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mail Ru Group is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Mail Ru Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail Ru Group 10.66% 13.23% 9.61% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0.32% 0.84% 0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mail Ru Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail Ru Group $1.51 billion 3.57 $289.63 million $1.34 18.66 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.22 $801.53 million $2.38 10.32

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mail Ru Group. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mail Ru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mail Ru Group beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail Ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Mail.ru Rating to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data. Additionally, it involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment system; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs. It also develops and manufactures products related to shipbuilding and ocean development, such as tankers, cargo ships, passenger ships, and marine engines; high-speed rails, monorails, traffic management systems, electronic road pricing system electronic toll collection systems; material handling systems, such as forklift trucks; and a range of products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. In addition, the company offers automotive-related components, including air-conditioners, turbochargers, car collision simulators, and machine tools; industrial equipment for chemical plants, printing presses for newspapers and magazines, and medical equipment for radiotherapy, as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; and construction machineries, as well as the vibration and isolation systems, tunnels excavation machineries, water pipes, and water discharge facilities. Further, it provides living and leisure products, such as cruise ships; and equipment in various areas of national defense, including land, naval, and air defense. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

