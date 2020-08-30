Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGIC. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MGIC stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $747.31 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

