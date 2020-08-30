Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.44. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 32,796 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

