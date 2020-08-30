Loom Network Trading Up 36.2% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $43.72 million and $23.06 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.00 or 0.05767215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,683,006 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

