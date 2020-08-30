London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.