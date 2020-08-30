Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $808,101.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $638,752.27 and approximately $808,101.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00481815 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010359 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011946 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012777 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,108,071 coins and its circulating supply is 20,108,059 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

