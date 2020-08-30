LiteCoin Ultra Trading Down 10.5% This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $2,398.19 and $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

42-coin (42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,808.61 or 3.24965489 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015683 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.