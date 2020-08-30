Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 285 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Lingo Media had a net margin of 38.05% and a return on equity of 98.86%.

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

