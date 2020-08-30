LifeSci Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 2nd (OTCMKTS:LSACU)

LifeSci Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LSACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. LifeSci Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LSACU opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. LifeSci Acquisition has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

