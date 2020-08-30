Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.59. 260,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.