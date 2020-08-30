Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. 2,175,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 0.99. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $67,380. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

