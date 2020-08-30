Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,025. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

