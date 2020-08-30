Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 146.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AFLAC by 52.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

AFL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 3,095,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

