Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,497 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,741 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802,694 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

