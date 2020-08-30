Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,714. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. The company has a market cap of $935.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.