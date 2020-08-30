Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,749 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 532,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,677. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

