Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. 1,397,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

