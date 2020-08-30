Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

