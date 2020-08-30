Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.43. 565,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

