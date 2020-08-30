Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Splunk by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.42. 1,974,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,758. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $223.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

